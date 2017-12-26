Things to do Tuesday, Dec. 26

Happy Boxing Day! Hopefully you’re basking in the afterglow of another great Yule, rather than nursing a wrapping-paper-and-egg-nog-fueled hangover.
Just remember, you don’t have to take the tree down until you want to. Decorate it with hearts for Valentine’s and beads for Mardi Gras. Cover the brown patches with green shamrocks and coozies in March. Light it on fire for Independence Day. Use the ashes to paint your face for Halloween. Saw and save the bottom of the trunk for next year’s Yule.
That’s how you keep the Christmas spirit all year long.
Here’s your Lineup for Tuesday, Dec. 26 –
TODAY
- ‘Lady Bird’, presented by Films By Manship – Shaw Center for the Arts, 7 p.m.
- Boxing Day specials – lululemon, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Quarters Night – Laser Tag of Baton Rouge, 10 p.m.
- Karaoke Tuesday – Bottle & Tap, 8:30 p.m.
- A NOther Show – Spanish Moon, 8 p.m.
- Trivia Tuesdays – Pelican House, 8 p.m.
- Taco Tuesday – Kolache Kitchen, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Kings of Karaoke – The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 8 p.m.
CHRISTMAS
- Skating On The River – Ice skating at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena! There are multiple times to go every day except for Christmas Day through Jan. 4.
- ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.