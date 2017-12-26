Things to do Tuesday, Dec. 26

Happy Boxing Day! Hopefully you’re basking in the afterglow of another great Yule, rather than nursing a wrapping-paper-and-egg-nog-fueled hangover.

Just remember, you don’t have to take the tree down until you want to. Decorate it with hearts for Valentine’s and beads for Mardi Gras. Cover the brown patches with green shamrocks and coozies in March. Light it on fire for Independence Day. Use the ashes to paint your face for Halloween. Saw and save the bottom of the trunk for next year’s Yule.

That’s how you keep the Christmas spirit all year long.

Here’s your Lineup for Tuesday, Dec. 26 –

