Things to do Tuesday, Dec. 5

Here at DIG, we like to let you know about events coming up you might want to partake in. That means we look at lots of events, and read the names of those events. A lot.

Long story short: we think we can do way better naming things than y’all.

Take tonight’s jazz concert, which takes place during the winter at night. Now, Louisiana is not a cold state by any stretch of the imagination in December, but we are quite cool being the birthplace of jazz and all. We’d go with: Humid Evenings Cool Music Jazz Makes Living In The South During Christmas Sort Of Bearable.

… okay that’s actually much harder than it looks.

Here’s your Lineup for Tuesday, Dec. 5:

TONIGHT

CHRISTMAS

ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.

Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Image: Shaw Center For The Arts / LSU