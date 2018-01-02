Things to do Tuesday, Jan. 2

I think we all get a pass on those “I’m going to exercise more” resolutions until after the weather changes to something that won’t turn us all into jogger-cicles.
BRRRRRR: Our Elizabeth Vowell WAFB snapped this photo while she was out and about in Baton Rouge. You can upload your photos to 9Reports.com or through the First Alert Weather App. http://bit.ly/2DR1DZ6
Here’s your Lineup for Tuesday, Jan. 2:
TODAY
- Eclectic Truth Poetry Slam & Open Mic – Arts Council, 7:30 p.m.
- A NOther Comedy Show – 8 p.m., Spanish Moon
- Live Blues & Jazz – TimeOut Lounge, 6 p.m.
- “Here’s To Your Health” – Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 2 p.m.
- Kings of Karaoke – Station Sports Bar and Grill, 8 p.m.
HOLIDAY
- Skating On The River – Ice skating at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena! There are multiple times to go every day except for Christmas Day through Jan. 4.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.