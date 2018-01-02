Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to do Tuesday, Jan. 2

Russell Jones
1 min ago

I think we all get a pass on those “I’m going to exercise more” resolutions until after the weather changes to something that won’t turn us all into jogger-cicles.

BRRRRRR: Our Elizabeth Vowell WAFB snapped this photo while she was out and about in Baton Rouge.

Posted by WAFB Channel 9 on Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Here’s your Lineup for Tuesday, Jan. 2:

TODAY

HOLIDAY

  • Skating On The River – Ice skating at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena! There are multiple times to go every day except for Christmas Day through Jan. 4.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

