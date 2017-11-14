Dig Baton Rouge
Things to do Tuesday, Nov. 14

Russell Jones
11 hours ago

We’re going to be straight with you; we’re a little anxious this week. I mean, BREW’s big Pitch Night is coming up and we’re a bit nervous for our entry.

A combination food truck and mobile art gallery might seem a bit ambitious, but we think the caricatures are really going to seal the deal.

While we get ready for our own personal Shark Tank, here’s the Lineup for Tuesday, Nov. 14 –

Need a ride to BREW? We’ve got you covered! With the promo code “BREWBR17,” new Uber users can receive $20 off their…

Posted by Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week on Monday, November 13, 2017

