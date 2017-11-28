Things to do Tuesday, Nov. 28

Now that all the turkey has made its way out of your system (and hopefully into a gumbo pot) it’s time to get back to doing what we do best: leaving work early to get in on some trivia, live music, or make it to an audition for a play about Dungeons and Dragons characters.
Here’s the lineup for Tuesday, Nov. 28:
TONIGHT
- TBR’s “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen – Auditions: Tuesday, November 28th from 6pm – 10pm and Wednesday, November 29th from 6pm-10pm. Auditions are by appointment only, please call the Box Office at 225-924-6496.
- Women of the World Slam-Off – 427 Laurel Street, 8 p.m.
- Sidewalk Astronomy – 6:30 p.m., Perkins Rowe
- Let’s Get Disney Quizzical – Brickyard South, 7 p.m.
- Trivia Tuesday – Pelican House, 8 p.m.
- A NOther Comedy Show – Spanish Moon, 8 p.m.
- Karaoke Tuesday – Bottle & Tap, 8:30 p.m.
- LSU Science Cafe – Varsity Theatre, 5 p.m.
- Kings of Karaoke – The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 8 p.m.
CHRISTMAS
- ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.