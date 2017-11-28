Dig Baton Rouge
Things to do Tuesday, Nov. 28

Russell Jones
19 hours ago

Now that all the turkey has made its way out of your system (and hopefully into a gumbo pot) it’s time to get back to doing what we do best: leaving work early to get in on some trivia, live music, or make it to an audition for a play about Dungeons and Dragons characters.

Here’s the lineup for Tuesday, Nov. 28:

TONIGHT

CHRISTMAS

  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

