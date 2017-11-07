Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to do Tuesday, Nov. 7

Russell Jones
20 hours ago

Mornings may be for coffee and contemplation, but Tuesday nights are for tacos and trivia.

Not to mention spoken word performances. And live music. And more tacos.

Here’s our Lineup for Tuesday, November 7 –

Image: Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors / Facebook

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Help the BR Zoo with its Christmas shopping

You know how hard it can be to buy just the right gift for family members and friends during the holidays. Now imagine doing that for giraffes, gorillas, or iguanas. The BREC Zoo posted an Amazon wish list this week with special items the public can...

21 hours ago

november

06novallday09alldayBoil & Roux: 99¢ Margaritas

06nov(nov 6)4:00 pm10(nov 10)4:00 pmHappy Hour @ Bar Louie

06nov(nov 6)4:00 pm10(nov 10)4:00 pmBin 77 Happy Hour

08novalldayallday$6 Bang Bang Shrimp @ Bonefish Grill

08novalldayalldayHump Day Happy Hour @ The Rum House

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X