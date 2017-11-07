Things to do Tuesday, Nov. 7

Mornings may be for coffee and contemplation, but Tuesday nights are for tacos and trivia.
Not to mention spoken word performances. And live music. And more tacos.
Here’s our Lineup for Tuesday, November 7 –
- Taco Takeover – Somos Bandidos at Iverstine Farms Butcher, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Taco Tuesday pop-up from Secret Lair Taqueria – Happy’s Downtown, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors – Varsity Theater, 7 p.m.
- LOGOS String Quartet – LSU School of Music, 7:30 p.m.
- Eclectic Truth featuring Sarah Webb – Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 7 p.m.
- Karaoke Tuesdays – Bottle and Tap, 8:30 p.m.
- LATCo Improve Night – Driftwood Cask and Barrel, 8 p.m.
- A NOther Show open mic – Spanish Moon, 8 p.m.
- Trivia Tuesdays – Pelican House, 8 p.m.
Image: Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors / Facebook