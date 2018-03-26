Things to do: Ways to kick off your week!

Happy Monday Baton Rouge! Where are you headed tonight?
French Fired Fundraiser for Cat Haven @ Flambee Cafe
Kid’s Orchestra Give Back Night @ Caliente
Freddy’s One Year Celebration @ Freddy’s Millerville
Happy Hour @ Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar
Whiskey Tasting @ Huey’s Bar
2 for 1 Margaritas @ La Carreta
Meet the #Confit chicken wings. Your new addiction. 🇫🇷🔥❤ 🐓 #louisiana #batonrouge #breats #batonrougeeats #225eats #idigbr #eatbatonrouge #eater #forkyeah #instafeast #burger #tasty #buzzfeast #thrillist #buzzfeedfood #huffposttaste @225batonrouge @eatbatonrouge @eat.drink.br.nola @eatlovebr @southernflairblog @southernflairblog @tsgbatonrouge @digbatonrouge @brbrunches @batonrougefoodies