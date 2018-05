American Craft Beer Week is upon us.

Monday- Holy Mountain Shadowlifter

-Founders KBS

-Tin Roof Smiling Ivan 2015, 2016 (with a Lucky Charms Randall)

-Nebraska Gimme S’more

-Exhibit A Briefcase Porter, Sunday Paper Stout, and Goody Two Shoes Kolsch(Voted Massachusett’s #1 Brewery last year)

Tuesday-NOLA Event with Moonshoes Galaxy IPA

-Grimm Citra Pop

-Grimm Castliing

-Grimm Vacay

-Grimm Amarillo Pop

-Skittles Randall or French Press

Wednesday Hazy IPA Class with Jeremy Waters and Nashville Chicken from Jeremiah. Fresh Bloom with flight option.

-Unita Brewing Cans

-Thursday Sours

Burial Zodiacal Light

Jester King El Cedro

Draai Laag Ragnarok

Libertine Pacific Blue Gose

Libertine Infidel

Libertine Framboise

Friday-LACBG Meet & Greet

Bayou Teche Tart Side of Teche (with Kiwi Randall)

with beers from

Abita

Southern Craft

Gnarly Barley

Tin Roof

Saturday-Flight of the Foodies…Pairings & Randallings of the weeks offerings!