Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to do: Wednesday

Interns
13 hours ago

It’s finally Wednesday and the weekend is in sight!! Treat yourself to some of the events going on around the Red Stick tonight to give you the motivation you need to finish the week strong!

GIPHY

Image: Mellow Mushroom

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Mid City Spotlight: Mid City Makers Market

The Mid City Makers Market creates a hub for makers and shoppers to enjoy all of the local food, goods and entertainment that Baton Rouge has to offer. Once a month, the market resides at the corner of Government and Eugene in Mid City. Browse goods...

13 hours ago

It’s shucking time!

Baton Rouge Oyster Festival

june

01jun7:00 pm17(jun 17)7:00 pmPlaymakers Presents You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

14jun(jun 14)4:30 pm15(jun 15)4:30 pmBottomless Thursdays! $10 House Wine and Mimosas

14jun(jun 14)5:30 pm(jun 14)5:30 pmSparkling Wines and Charcuterie Board

14jun(jun 14)7:00 pm(jun 14)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

14jun(jun 14)7:00 pm(jun 14)7:00 pmLatte Art Throwdown at Light House Coffee

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X