Things to do: Wednesday

HEY! Come on out to our 4th ever Baton Rouge latte art throwdown!!

This wild Thursday night throwdown, where baristas bring their very best A game, will take place on JUNE 14th at 7pm at Light House Coffee!!

We expect: cool jams, free beer from Tin Roof, good times and stiff competition!!

It’s $5 to pour and free to watch/drink & hang!!

This is an all ages event! You can drink the free beer, but only if you’ve got your ID and you’re over 21.

Sign ups at 7pm on the dot, pours begin at 7:30pm!

There will be awesome prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place AND door prizes for all who enter!!

