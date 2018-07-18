Things to do: Wednesday

Join us at the University Lakes for an evening paddling under the setting sun. This is a great way to start your weekend and enjoy the beauty and serenity of this water area. Register to reserve a kayak or paddle board in advance as space is limited.

Sponsors: The Backpacker + Paddle BR + Subaru of Baton Rouge

$10/12 for a single boat or paddle board

$15/18 for a tandem (2-person) boat