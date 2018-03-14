Things to Do: It’s Pi Day!

Happy Pi Day! Here are some places to celebrate plus a few extras:
- Pi Day: $3.14 mini one-topping pizza when you dine in @ BJ’s all day long
- Pi Day: $3.14 one-topping medium pizza with the purchase of any regular priced Howie Bread @ Hungry Howie’s all day long
- Pi Day: small cheese pizzas for $3.14 with any order @ Mellow Mushroom all day long
- Pi Day: $3.14 off of large pizzas @ Reginelli’s all day long
- Pi Day: $3.14 sweet pie slices & Apple Pies $2 off @ Elsie’s Plate & Pie
- 1/2 Priced Margaritas in Tumblers for LSU Baseball @ The Velvet Cactus 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- UEFA Champions League @ Varsity Theatre from 1:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- LSU Basketball v. UL Lafayette @ Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 6 p.m.
- Yoga on Tap @ Tin Roof Brewing Company from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.