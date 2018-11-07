It’s hump day!
- Moonlight Yoga @ Duncan Plaza
- Friends Trivia @ Willie’s Restaurant
- Wine Down Wednesday @ White Star Market
- Astronomy on Tap @ Varsity Theatre
- Free Margaritas for Veterans @ The Velvet Cactus
via GIPHY
It’s hump day!
via GIPHY
november
07nov(nov 7)11:00 am(nov 7)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House
Every Wednesday 11 am - 10 pm The Rum House offers their signature margaritas buy one get one free.
Every Wednesday 11 am – 10 pm The Rum House offers their signature margaritas buy one get one free.
(Wednesday) 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
2112 Perkins Palm Ave
07nov(nov 7)7:00 pm(nov 7)7:00 pmAstronomy on Tap
Science is even better with beer!
Science is even better with beer!
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Varsity Theatre
3353 Highland Road
08nov(nov 8)4:00 pmBaton Rouge Community Celebrates the Art of George Rodrigue
For this special event, Wendy Rodrigue shares a selection of original George Rodrigue paintings of women, including Evangeline, Jolie Blonde, and more, from the artist’s archives and the couple’s private
For this special event, Wendy Rodrigue shares a selection of original George Rodrigue paintings of women, including Evangeline, Jolie Blonde, and more, from the artist’s archives and the couple’s private collection. Her presentation includes personal stories from her life with George Rodrigue, as well as an in depth analysis of his paintings.
(Thursday) 4:00 pm
08nov(nov 8)5:30 pm(nov 8)5:30 pmArt After Hours: A Force of Nature
Set your evening in motion with Art After Hours, featuring a curator-guided tour of the kinetic art in Lin Emery: A Force of Nature and
Set your evening in motion with Art After Hours, featuring a curator-guided tour of the kinetic art in Lin Emery: A Force of Nature and a “forceful” fencing demonstration by Red Stick Fencing School! Admission includes delicious hors d’oeuvres and wine.
Members free, non-members $10.
(Thursday) 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Louisiana Art and Science Museum
100 S River Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
08nov(nov 8)7:00 pm(nov 8)7:00 pmDining in the Dark
Benefiting Lighthouse Louisiana
Benefiting Lighthouse Louisiana
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Estuary at the Water Campus
1110 S River Road
DIGBR.com is how Baton Rouge keeps the pulse of our great city. We curate what's important and deliver it fast and throughout the day here and on our social channels.
Copyright © 2018 · Primedia Holdings, LLC
Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.