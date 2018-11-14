Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to do: Wednesday

Interns
3 mins ago

It’s hump day!

Make sure you’re following @digbatonrouge to enter into all of our great give aways!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Margaritas ✨ALWAYS✨ cure the Monday blues. Tag a fellow marg lover to win a $25 gift card from The Rum House!

A post shared by DIG Baton Rouge (@digbatonrouge) on

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Weekend Lineup: Dining In The Dark

This gala is exactly what the end of your week is missing. Lighthouse Louisiana helps to empower those who live with disabilities. They work to help people who are visually impaired, deaf or hard-of-hearing, and so much more. Enjoy food, fun, and...

1 week ago

november

13novallday15alldayBaton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week 2018

14nov(nov 14)11:00 am(nov 14)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

15nov(nov 15)7:30 pm(nov 15)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

16nov(nov 16)6:00 pm(nov 16)6:00 pmWhite Light Night 2018

16nov(nov 16)8:00 pm(nov 16)8:00 pmBlueprint LIVE at Creole Cabana

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X