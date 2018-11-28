Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Buzz building for Electric Depot facility

Electric Depot: What we know so far. At Government and 15th Streets, the old Entergy power plant is being transformed into The Electric Depot, a mixed-use entertainment facility. Last week, we got to see the progress and learned some new details...

1 week ago

november

28nov(nov 28)11:00 am(nov 28)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

28nov(nov 28)5:00 pm(nov 28)5:00 pmFront Yard Bikes fundraiser at Bistro Byronz Mid City

28nov(nov 28)5:00 pm(nov 28)5:00 pmHoliday Wine Tasting & Art Show

29nov(nov 29)7:30 pm(nov 29)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

30nov(nov 30)5:00 pm(nov 30)5:00 pmFestival of Lights at The Louisiana Art & Science Museum

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X