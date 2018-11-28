Come join us at Cocha for an exciting night of wine tasting and art, featuring wines from around the world, perfect for gift giving and enjoying around the dinner table for the holidays.

We will be showing the latest art works of Paul Dean, Professor of Art at LSU for the last 26 years and long time contributor to the arts scene in Baton Rouge. His Collage-based paintings are influenced by the works of Romare Bearded, Hieronymus Bosch and Charles Barbier.