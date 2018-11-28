It’s Wine Wednesday!
- Holiday Wine Tasting & Art Show @ Cocha
- Wine Down Wednesday @ White Star Market
- Front Yard Bikes Fundraiser @ Bistro Byronz (Mid City)
- Trivia Night @ Pluckers
- 2 for 1 Margaritas @ Rum House (Perkins)
28nov(nov 28)11:00 am(nov 28)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House
Every Wednesday 11 am – 10 pm The Rum House offers their signature margaritas buy one get one free.
(Wednesday) 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria
2112 Perkins Palm Ave
28nov(nov 28)5:00 pm(nov 28)5:00 pmFront Yard Bikes fundraiser at Bistro Byronz Mid City
Bistro Byronz is hosting Front Yard Bikes for one of their epic fundraisers! Proceeds go to help Front Yard Bikes continue their mission of youth empowerment and workforce development.
(Wednesday) 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
28nov(nov 28)5:00 pm(nov 28)5:00 pmHoliday Wine Tasting & Art Show
Come join us at Cocha for an exciting night of wine tasting and art, featuring wines from around the world, perfect for gift giving and enjoying around the dinner table for the holidays.
We will be showing the latest art works of Paul Dean, Professor of Art at LSU for the last 26 years and long time contributor to the arts scene in Baton Rouge. His Collage-based paintings are influenced by the works of Romare Bearded, Hieronymus Bosch and Charles Barbier.
(Wednesday) 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cocha
445 North Sixth Street
29nov(nov 29)7:30 pm(nov 29)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's
Bring your trivia team to George’s on Thursdays and test your knowledge and win some money!
(Thursday) 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
George's O'Neal
15321 George ONeal Rd
30nov(nov 30)5:00 pm(nov 30)5:00 pmFestival of Lights at The Louisiana Art & Science Museum
Your Downtown Festival of Lights experience isn’t complete without a trip to the Art & Science Museum. Enjoy hands-on ornament making, shopping in the Museum Store, a beautiful bell choir performance at 5:30, and special planetarium showings of Let it Snow at 5 & 7 PM.
Admission is free with the donation of one new toy per person that benefits Toys for Tots; otherwise, regular admission prices apply.
(Friday) 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Louisiana Art and Science Museum
100 S River Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
