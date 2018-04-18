Things to Do: Wednesday

It’s a beautiful Hump Day!! So be sure you get out and enjoy yourself at some of these events:
- Free Yoglates Class @ Yoglates II South from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- An Evening with Jay Ducote sponsored by Cane Land Distilling from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Friends Trivia @ Willie’s Restaurant at 7 p.m.
- Bob Schneider presented by Red Dragon Productions @ Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts from 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Shinedown @ Raising Cane’s River Center at 7:30 p.m.
- Star Wars Trivia Night @ Mellow Mushroom at 8 p.m.
Image: Facebook/MellowMushroom