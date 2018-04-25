Things to Do: Wednesday

There are lots of fun things happening around town today….so get out and enjoy your Hump Day!
- BREC Rocks @ Milton J Womack from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Emerge Center Give Back Night @ Flambee Cafe from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Free Beer Tasting – Second Line Brewing @ The Radio Bar from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Yoga with the Drunken Cupcake @ Tin Roof Brewing Company from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Wine Class Series with Steve Staples @ City Pork Deli & Charcuterie from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Acrylics on the Rocks @ BonezArt Company from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Before We Vanish @ Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sevendust + Memphis May Fire + Fire From the Gods + Madame Mayhem @ Varsity Theatre from 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Marvel Trivia @ Barcadia from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.