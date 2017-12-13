Things to do Wednesday, Dec. 13

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout if you wind up giving away your personal information in a ‘secret Santa’ social media scam and then your credit score gets wrecked in the process.

Are we seriously at the point where we’ll refuse to believe climate change is happening, but we’re totally going to believe someone’s sending you 36 gifts out of nowhere if you’ll just hand over your Social Security number? Come on, people.

Here’s your Lineup for Wednesday, Dec. 13:

TODAY

CHRISTMAS

ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.

Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Image: Manship Theatre / Facebook