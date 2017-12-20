Things to do Wednesday, Dec. 20

What’s your go-to stocking stuffer? Our are movie tickets, sometimes accompanied with promises to babysit for parents hoping to get a date night in. It’s like a gift card but without the “I’d rather just have the cash” aftertaste.
Here’s your Lineup for Wednesday, Dec. 20 –
TODAY
- Quarters Night – Laser Tag of Baton Rouge, 10 p.m. to midnight
- Christmas Karaoke – Spanish Moon, 9 p.m.
- Skating On The River – Raising Cane’s River Center, 1:30 p.m.
- Delete Comedy Open Mic Night – The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 8 p.m.
- Boogie Long Acoustic – Tallulah Craft Food and Wine Bar, 7 p.m.
- Heath Ransonnet – Ice House Bar and Grill, 7 p.m.
- Retro Cinema: Winter Classics – Movie Tavern, 7:30 p.m.
CHRISTMAS
- ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.