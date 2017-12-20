Dig Baton Rouge
Things to do Wednesday, Dec. 20

Russell Jones
9 hours ago

What’s your go-to stocking stuffer? Our are movie tickets, sometimes accompanied with promises to babysit for parents hoping to get a date night in. It’s like a gift card but without the “I’d rather just have the cash” aftertaste.

Here’s your Lineup for Wednesday, Dec. 20 –

  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

X