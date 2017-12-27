Things to do Wednesday, Dec. 27

Anybody else out there running out of fridge space? Between work party leftovers, Christmas dinner leftovers, and a handful of still-frozen Thanksgiving leftovers, we’re going to be eating our way through this holiday when the king cakes come out.
Here’s your Lineup for Wednesday, Dec. 27:
- Board Games and Brews – Little Wars, 7 p.m.
- Quarters Night – Laser Tag of Baton Rouge, 10 p.m.
- Free pop-up POUND class – Mid City Ballroom, 7:30 p.m.
- Ladies Night w/ Joel Cooper – Lava Cantina Downtown, 6 p.m.
- Bubba Plauche – Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar, 7 p.m.
- LSU Women’s Basketball vs. Sam Houston State – Pete Maravich Assembly Center, 6:30 p.m.
- Home for the Holidays – Manship Theatre, 7 p.m.
- Bingo with Comedian AO – Bar Louie, 8 p.m.
- Wicked Funny Wednesdays – The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 8 p.m.
HOLIDAYS
- Skating On The River – Ice skating at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena! There are multiple times to go every day except for Christmas Day through Jan. 4.
- ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.
Image: Bubba Plauche / Station Sports Bar and Grill