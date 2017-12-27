Dig Baton Rouge
Things to do Wednesday, Dec. 27

Russell Jones
11 hours ago

Anybody else out there running out of fridge space? Between work party leftovers, Christmas dinner leftovers, and a handful of still-frozen Thanksgiving leftovers, we’re going to be eating our way through this holiday when the king cakes come out.

Here’s your Lineup for Wednesday, Dec. 27:

HOLIDAYS

  • Skating On The River – Ice skating at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena! There are multiple times to go every day except for Christmas Day through Jan. 4.
  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Image: Bubba Plauche / Station Sports Bar and Grill

