Things to do Wednesday, Dec. 6

Russell Jones
3 hours ago

Before you start talking about how “frightful” the weather is, forecasters say Friday likely won’t produce anything but a teensy tiny flurry. It’s nothing compared to the tiniest bits of ice which froze over the entire interstate system in 2014.

Grab some cocoa and throw a bag of kitty litter in your car if you’re worried, it’ll be fine.

Here’s your lineup for Wednesday, Dec. 6:

TODAY

CHRISTMAS

  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Things to do Tuesday, Dec. 5

Here at DIG, we like to let you know about events coming up you might want to partake in. That means we look at lots of events, and read the names of those events. A lot. Long story short: we think we can do way better naming things than y’all...

1 day ago

X