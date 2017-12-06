Things to do Wednesday, Dec. 6

Before you start talking about how “frightful” the weather is, forecasters say Friday likely won’t produce anything but a teensy tiny flurry. It’s nothing compared to the tiniest bits of ice which froze over the entire interstate system in 2014.
Grab some cocoa and throw a bag of kitty litter in your car if you’re worried, it’ll be fine.
Here’s your lineup for Wednesday, Dec. 6:
TODAY
- Live band karaoke – Cadillac Cafe, 9 p.m.
- Girl’s Night Out – The Melting Pot, free champagne toast with dessert if you wear a Christmas sweater
- Karaoke and free beer – Spanish Moon, 9 p.m.
- Delete Comedy Open Mic – The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 8 p.m.
- Joni Mitchell Tribute – Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar, 7 p.m.
CHRISTMAS
- ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.