Things to do Wednesday, Jan. 3

We’re in for another hard freeze tonight, so be prepared if you’re going to head out to any events. Leave faucets dripping overnight to keep your pipes from bursting, make sure any outdoor animals have shelter or bring them inside if you can.
Something to keep in mind – car trouble. If you get into a wreck or have trouble while traveling (like on the interstate), do you have the supplies needed to stay in warm while waiting for help to arrive? It can mean the difference between an inconvenience and a really dangerous situation.
Here’s your Lineup for Wednesday, Jan. 3 –
TODAY
- LSU Basketball: Kentucky – Pete Maravich Center, 7:30 p.m.
- Social Painting Class: Tiger Eye – Painting and Pinot, 7 p.m.
- Cindi DiMarco – Caliente Mexican Craving, 6 p.m.
- Wicked Funny Wednesdays: Delete Open Mic Comedy – The Station Sports Bar, 8 p.m.
- Leather Apron Improv – Phil Brady’s Bar, 8 p.m.
- Girls’ Night Out – The Melting Pot, 5 p.m.
HOLIDAY
- Skating On The River – Ice skating at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena! There are multiple times to go every day except for Christmas Day through Jan. 4.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.