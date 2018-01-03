Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to do Wednesday, Jan. 3

Russell Jones
1 min ago

We’re in for another hard freeze tonight, so be prepared if you’re going to head out to any events. Leave faucets dripping overnight to keep your pipes from bursting, make sure any outdoor animals have shelter or bring them inside if you can.

Something to keep in mind – car trouble. If you get into a wreck or have trouble while traveling (like on the interstate), do you have the supplies needed to stay in warm while waiting for help to arrive? It can mean the difference between an inconvenience and a really dangerous situation.

Here’s your Lineup for Wednesday, Jan. 3 –

TODAY

HOLIDAY

  • Skating On The River – Ice skating at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena! There are multiple times to go every day except for Christmas Day through Jan. 4.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

