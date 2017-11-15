Things to do Wednesday, Nov. 15

You know how everything is speeding up in a giant ball of turkeys, family photos, cards to send, and dinners to plan as the week inevitably crashes toward the next big round of the holidays?

Stop. Take a breath. Take a drink. Catch some yoga. Have someone make dinner for you instead. Listen to some music. Maybe scream out your frustrations to some thrash metal karaoke.

Things are going to happen no matter what, so make sure you have time to take care of yourself in the middle of the hustle and bustle.

Here’s our Lineup for Wednesday, Nov. 15 –

LIVE MUSIC

Image: Red Stick Spice Co. / Facebook