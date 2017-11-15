Things to do Wednesday, Nov. 15

You know how everything is speeding up in a giant ball of turkeys, family photos, cards to send, and dinners to plan as the week inevitably crashes toward the next big round of the holidays?
Stop. Take a breath. Take a drink. Catch some yoga. Have someone make dinner for you instead. Listen to some music. Maybe scream out your frustrations to some thrash metal karaoke.
Things are going to happen no matter what, so make sure you have time to take care of yourself in the middle of the hustle and bustle.
Here’s our Lineup for Wednesday, Nov. 15 –
- Holiday Wine Tasting and Charcuterie Board – Twine, 5:30 p.m.
- 3 Course Pop-up dinner with Chef Ryan Andre – Red Stick Spice Co., 3 p.m.
- Succulent Bar – Baton Rouge Succulent Co., 5 p.m.
- Delete Comedy open mic – Station Sports Bar and Grill, 8 p.m.
- Donation yoga class to support hurricane victims – Tin Roof Brewing, 6 p.m.
- PTO Food Truck Round-up – Cedardcrest-Southmoore Elementary, 5 p.m.
- Being Social with makeBR – RadioBar, 6 p.m.
- LSU volleyball vs Auburn – Pete Maravich Center, 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
- Mike Hogan on the patio – Ice House Bar & Grill, 7 p.m.
- Peter Simon – Bottle & Tap, 7 p.m.
- ZYNC, Gravitation, First Fracture – Spanish Moon, 8 p.m.
- Ladies Night karaoke with Charlston Bourgeois – Lava Cantina, 6 p.m.
Image: Red Stick Spice Co. / Facebook