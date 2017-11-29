Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to do Wednesday, Nov. 29

Russell Jones
21 hours ago

Now that everyone’s back in town, it’s time to get down to business. The holidays won’t celebrate themselves, so get out there and have some fun.

Here’s our Lineup for Wednesday, Nov. 29.

TONIGHT

 

CHRISTMAS

  • ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
  • Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to do Tuesday, Nov. 28

Now that all the turkey has made its way out of your system (and hopefully into a gumbo pot) it’s time to get back to doing what we do best: leaving work early to get in on some trivia, live music, or make it to an audition for a play about...

2 days ago

SATISFY YOUR THAI CRAVING!

Thai Kitchen (we cater)

november

30nov(nov 30)9:00 am(nov 30)9:00 amHPH Holiday Pop Up!

30nov(nov 30)5:00 pm(nov 30)5:00 pm1010 Saint NIC Festival

30nov(nov 30)6:00 pm(nov 30)6:00 pmBlack Tie Bingo

30nov(nov 30)6:00 pm(nov 30)6:00 pmCharity Trivia Night with The Table

30nov(nov 30)6:00 pm(nov 30)6:00 pmChristmas at Blue Bayou—Drive Thru Light Show

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X