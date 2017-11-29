Things to do Wednesday, Nov. 29

Now that everyone’s back in town, it’s time to get down to business. The holidays won’t celebrate themselves, so get out there and have some fun.
Here’s our Lineup for Wednesday, Nov. 29.
TONIGHT
- Board Games and Brews Night – Little Wars, 7 p.m.
- TBR’s “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen – Auditions on Wednesday, November 29th from 6pm-10pm. Auditions are by appointment only, please call the Box Office at 225-924-6496.
- Funbox Karaoke – Spanish Moon, 9 p.m.
- Animated Trivia – Curbside, 8 p.m.
- Nerd Trivia – Barcadia, 8 p.m.
- LSU Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Winds – LSU Union Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
- Closing Reception: Artist Member Group Exhibition – Baton Rouge Gallery, 6 p.m.
- Extortionist, Distinguisher, Mothersound, and More – 524 Studios, 8 p.m.
- Matthew Schwartz Live Acoustic – Renaissance Baton Rouge, 7 p.m.
- Bruce Lamb Duo – Bottle & Tap, 7 p.m.
- Baton Rouge Open Mic – The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 8 p.m.
CHRISTMAS
- ZooLights is going on all month at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check out the link for gate times and admission costs.
- Blue Bayou Water Park is holding their annual Drive Thru Light Show through the first week of January, including more than a mile of custom lights synced to music you listen to inside your car. Tickets are $28 per car, with gates opening at 6 p.m.