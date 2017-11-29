Things to do Wednesday, Nov. 29

Wednesday: 11-2

Thursday: 9-2

Friday: 9-12

Come pop by this week and get some Christmas shopping done with Hands Producing Hope! Give gifts this year that are not only handmade but are empowering the women who made it and their local community!! We will also have some exclusive sales going on that you won’t want to miss.

Check out our site to see our products and to learn more about what we do: www.handsproducinghope.org