Things to do Wednesday, Nov. 8

What’s your pleasure? A good stretch, some tacos to go, or perhaps a chance to slam some quarters and throw down arcade-style?

Whatever you choose, be sure to bring your A-game. It’s never too early in the week to have some fun.

Don’t forget: Curbside is celebrating their one-year anniversary all week with special collaboration burgers featuring recipes from other Baton Rouge eateries. Wednesday’s special is the Pho Real Burger, which comes with a side of pho thanks to the Overpass Merchant.

Here’s the Lineup for Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Image: Somos Bandidos / Facebook