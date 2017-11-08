Things to do Wednesday, Nov. 8

What’s your pleasure? A good stretch, some tacos to go, or perhaps a chance to slam some quarters and throw down arcade-style?
Whatever you choose, be sure to bring your A-game. It’s never too early in the week to have some fun.
Don’t forget: Curbside is celebrating their one-year anniversary all week with special collaboration burgers featuring recipes from other Baton Rouge eateries. Wednesday’s special is the Pho Real Burger, which comes with a side of pho thanks to the Overpass Merchant.
🍔 BURGER COLLAB #3 🍔 The Pho Real Burger – Pho inspired Pork Patty topped with Hoisin, Pickled Onion, Srirachi Mayo, Bean Sprouts + an Herb Salad served with a side of Pho to dip in. Don’t get caught sleeping on this one. Its the soup of the gods but in the form of a burger and it’s on the black board Wednesday. @theoverpassmerchant, we love you like family. Wait… 🤔 . . . #oneyearanniversary #curbsidecollabs #getmerched #phoreal #whatthepho #eatCURBSIDE
Here’s the Lineup for Wednesday, Nov. 7.
- Yoga on Tap: Honor Our Warriors – Tin Roof Brewing, 6 p.m.
- Bikes and Tacos with Somos Bandidos – Baton Rouge Levee, 6 p.m.
- Michael David Wine Dinner – K Street Grill, 7 p.m.
- Wine Walk Wednesday – Hotel Indigo, 5:30 p.m.
- Arcade Night with Pride – Quarters, 6 p.m.
- Local H + Wimpsville – Spanish Moon, 8 p.m.
Image: Somos Bandidos / Facebook