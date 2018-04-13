Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Things to Do: Weekend Edition

Interns
16 hours ago

The week is finally over and the city is full of things to do this weekend! From food festivals to concerts and brewery tours, there is something for everyone. So get out there and enjoy the weekend!!

Friday:

Saturday:

Sunday:

Picture via Baton Rouge Blues Festival

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Come party with the GREATEST!

We’re celebrating all of our BRAG winners! Join us at Bin 77 on May 7th to celebrate the results of our BRAG Awards! Your ticket gets you entry for live music, free food and $5 drinks! The event is open to the public, click here get your...

2 days ago

New Year, New Gear

Primeval Gear

april

14apr(apr 14)9:00 am(apr 14)9:00 amThe Color Run 5K

14apr(apr 14)9:00 am(apr 14)9:00 amTent and Boat Show

14apr(apr 14)10:00 am(apr 14)10:00 amYappy Hour-Hosted by St. Francis Helping Hands

14apr(apr 14)12:00 pm15(apr 15)12:00 pmBaton Rouge Blues Festival

14apr(apr 14)12:00 pm(apr 14)12:00 pmMid City Makers Market

SATISFY YOUR THAI CRAVING!

Thai Kitchen (we cater)

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X