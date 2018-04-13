Things to Do: Weekend Edition

The week is finally over and the city is full of things to do this weekend! From food festivals to concerts and brewery tours, there is something for everyone. So get out there and enjoy the weekend!!
Friday:
- Cinderella @ River Center
- Baton Rouge Blues Festival Rent Party w/ Lane Mack
- Nice Dog + RiaRosa + Shipwrecked @ Varsity Theatre
- CJ Solar CD Release Party @ Texas Club
- Free Brewery Tour @ Tin Roof Brewing Co.
Saturday:
- The Color Run 5k @ State Capital Grounds
- Baton Rouge Blues Festival
- Zapp’s International Beer Festival XIV
- LSU Baseball vs. Tennessee
- Mid City Makers Market
Sunday:
- Free Food Sunday @ Radio Bar
- Baton Rouge Blues Festival
- Boozie Brunch w/ Feast & Flame Catering @ Cane Land Distillery
- Crafty Comedy @ Corporate Brew & Draft
Picture via Baton Rouge Blues Festival