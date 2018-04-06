Things to do: Weekend Roundup

We have a sweet line up for you on Saturday! @katiekenneymusic and @jordanbabinmusic will be playing from 2-5 followed by @mighty.brother from 6-9! While you’re listening to the soul moving music and drinking cold Southern Craft beer from your special 8 oz anniversary glasses, you can also buy food from @geauxcuban and @secret_lair_taqueria! This party is going to be LIT!

A post shared by Southern Craft Brewing Co. (@socraftbeer) on Apr 4, 2018 at 6:25am PDT