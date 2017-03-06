This year’s Third Street Songwriters Festival showcase will feature eight singer-songwriters, many of whom have connections to the Bayou State.

At the performance, two rounds of four singer-songwriters will perform music in a “Nashville-style,” complete with music and stories behind that music, according to a festival news release.

CJ Solar, Rick Huckaby, Justin Ebach, Brent Anderson, Jim McCormick, Wynn Varble and Charlie Black & Dana Hunt Black will perform at the showcase.

The Third Street Songwriters Festival showcase will be held at the Manship Theatre on April 22. For more details on the full festival, check out the event website.

