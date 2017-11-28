This Month In Dig: December 2017

Last month, we talked about the bad. This month, we talk about the good—bringing balance to Baton Rouge and all our readers.

It’s officially the holiday season. For some that means cheerful moods, music, parties, and family gatherings. For others, it’s ‘Bah, humbug!’ and higher stress levels than any other time of year.

With this issue, we encourage you to take a break from the day-to-day, whatever that is for you, and read about some folks doing good things in the community. We’ve got everything from a benevolent boutique to a state representative who mentors children.

DIG asked you to get active in the city and change the things you aren’t happy with. These folks are doing just that.

We’re also taking a look at the homeless population in Baton Rouge. DIG talked with two organizations helping those in need. From homeless LGBTQ youth to retired veterans on a fixed income, the spectrum of homelessness is wide and varied. Our only goal here is to open your eyes to the problem, to show these people as humans who are suffering and not a faceless issue.

I’ve volunteered in every city I’ve ever lived in. In San Diego, it was a drop-in center for LGBTQ youth, 80 percent of whom were homeless. The center provided a safe space, shelter, and access to programs that helped them get off the streets. While their lives were extremely different than mine, it opened my eyes. That experience made me realize that not everyone has my opportunities. It was a lesson I wish for everyone to learn.

This time of year, it is easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of shopping and keeping up with our busy social lives. Let’s not get so busy that we forget what the holidays are truly about—kindness, love, and charity.

Promise yourself to give back this year. Even if what you do is small, it can change lives in a big way. If you need help figuring out how to get started, just take a look at our Do Gooders on page 23, or our list of organizations on page 66.

Image: Sean Gasser