Last month on a Friday night, I drove over to the main library on Goodwood for a conference on Women in Leadership.

It seemed an appropriate end to a month of working on our cover stories about women who hold their own in male-dominated fields. And when I heard stories from the speakers, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the first female executive director of the USS Kidd Veterans Museum Alejandra Juan and more, I became even more sure about our choice to feature the awesome women in the magazine this month. The world is becoming more progressive, and women are absolutely owning roles that they wouldn’t have even been allowed a century ago. These women are testaments to that.

One of the thoughts that particularly stuck with me from the evening was from Broome, who said “At the end of the day, I recognize I am an ordinary woman on an extraordinary journey.”

Women still have a long way to go when it comes to equality, and I’m happy I can be a part of that journey by featuring the women you see in DIG today. They cover a range of professions and got into their careers in a variety of ways, but they all show how far our city has come for the career-driven woman. As a woman in a male-dominated field myself, I felt a certain responsibility to show what the kickass women of Baton Rouge are doing for the community.

I hope you’re inspired by their stories as much as I was.

Cheers,

Rebecca Docter

Editor-in-Chief

DIG Baton Rouge

Comments