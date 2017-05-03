What’s the first image you noticed?

For me, it was the Old State Capitol, a building that I’ve written about a few times and studied in school. But then I saw the shopping bag and thought of all the times I’ve been to the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.

The illustrations of the cover of this month’s issue of DIG are meant to make you hearken back to the parts of Louisiana closest to your heart. We want you to be nostalgic and remember all the people, places and things that make Baton Rouge great.

And inside, we want you to see what people, places and things are truly the greatest.

For the first time ever, we sought to find the businesses in Baton Rouge everyone loves, from salons to seafood restaurants. With more than 11,000 voters, we’re finally bringing you the winners.

With this being our first issue featuring Baton Rouge Area’s Greatest, the whole DIG team came together to create the best possible guide to the city. Taking inspiration from a slew of magazines and books, most notably Boston Magazine, our new illustrator, Sarah, drew gorgeous depictions of the imagery of Louisiana; our art director, Season, knocked it out of the park with a completely different design throughout the magazine; and our photographers took more assignments than usual on a shorter timeline and still produced stellar photography. Like you all came together and voted the best businesses in Baton Rouge, we all came together and made your picks into a reference you can look back on for years to come. Leave it on your coffee table, give it to your mom when she comes to visit, keep it in your car for when you need a new place to try—the possibilities are endless.

I also want to make sure I thank you for your participation in BRAG voting. Your vote not only helped choose the greatest in Baton Rouge, but it also helped us here at DIG realize what you want to see more of in the magazine, and we’re taking that knowledge in hopes of bringing you a better magazine each month.

Cheers,

Rebecca Docter

Editor-in-Chief

DIG Baton Rouge

Comments