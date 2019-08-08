Dig Baton Rouge
This month’s Mid City Makers Market is this Saturday, August 10

Staff
7 hours ago

Mid City Makers Market is back this Saturday, August 10 from 6-9 pm and has prepared to beat this summer heat. Organizers will add a few shade sails, more fans and more misters to help cool attendees as they shop.

The event is free to the public and features live music, refreshments, local art and more.

Attendees will find a variety of makers, some new and some regulars. Fresh pressed juice fans can stop by Urban Bros, and shoppers looking for something cold and sweet can stop by Mazi by Honey Dew Sips and Savory, where you’ll find coffee, snowballs and baked goods out of a restored vintage glamper.

There’s nothing better than filling your home with decor made from local artists, and Mid City Makers Market provides a perfect one-stop-shop for Lousiana-based art. Among the many talented makers this month are Kourtney Zimmerman, who creates handmade watercolors and paintings, and Akkika, Cajun-inspired home decor items like puzzles, graphic prints and laser cut maps.

You can find the Mid City Makers Market at 541 S Eugene St.

