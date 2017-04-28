Three former LSU players selected in NFL draft
Leonard Fournette
Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette was the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft and was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jamal Adams
Former Tiger safety Jamal Adams was picked sixth by the New York Jets.
Tre’Davious White
Former LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White was taken No. 27 overall by the Buffalo Bills.
Awesome moment.@LSUfootball teammates @TheAdams_era & @TreWhite16 congratulate @_fournette on being drafted!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/BbuTnvc98u
— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017