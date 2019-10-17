Three Roll Estate products will be in your favorite restaurants soon

Cane Land Distilling Company is no more, but customers can still find its products in new packaging.



The distillery rebranded in January due to an issue with an international trademark, but Cane Land lovers can look to Three Roll Estate for the same products they know and love.



“The new name is more us,” lead bartender Jean Paul Guillory says.



The current name comes from the type of sugar mill, with three rolls, used to extract cane juice. With a mill in Lakeland, Three Roll is a single estate distillery in Baton Rouge sourced for generations from Alma Plantation and Sugar Mill.



“From the growing of the sugar cane to the moment the spirit enters the glass, we own the entire process,” Guillory, says.



This year alone, Three Roll is expecting two million tons of sugar cane from Alma, which will produce sugars like molasses, cane sugar, cane syrup and cane juice ultimately becoming the spirits customers drink.



Three Roll produces six types of rum and vodka, which all lack artificial flavors.



Three Roll models its spirit-making process after Alma’s long standing tradition of sustainability. After 150 years of going through the process, the distillery has found the best way to produce the least amount of waste.



Guillory says waste products at Three Roll are things like water. “It takes 5,000 gallons of water to cool our stills down after one run, and we developed a system where we recycle that at least once,” he says.



Another waste material left over after distillation is vinasse, which is high in nutrients and bitter in taste. This gets sent back to Alma to fertilize the fields, Guillory and Salem say.



Three Roll’s rum, specifically from cane juice, can only be produced from September to January, when the sugar is harvested. This year, the distillery will receive 40,000 gallons of cane juice, which will produce roughly 4,000 gallons of rum.



As one of the only three producers of rum from cane juice in the United States, Guillory says Three Roll is looking forward to working with cane juice this year. The distillery is implementing a new fermentation process that will allow them to ferment the cane juice while it is still in transportation.



“The process is based on how much different flavor we want in that fermentation,” Three Roll distiller JB Salem says.



For white rums, the fermentation process lasts about three days, but heavier barreled rums can go up to 20 days in fermentation.



Distillation is where distillers can modify the flavor of the rum. “By tasting, smelling, watching the temperature and the proof, we get to decide what the end product is going to taste like,” Salem says.



Three Roll can soon be found in cocktails in some of your favorite restaurants around Baton Rouge like Capital City Grill, Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Duvic’s, Overpass Merchant, and more. You can also find Three Roll at events like Live After 5.



The tasting room is located at 760 St. Philip Street. Free tours of the distillery are open to the public on the weekends, where can see Three Roll’s nearly 150 barrels where rum is aged anywhere from six months to two years.



Three Rolle Estate is open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.