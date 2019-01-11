Dig Baton Rouge
Thriving arts collective Baton Rouge Gallery adds seven new members

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
3 hours ago

The Baton Rouge-based art collective known as Baton Rouge Gallery has announced the addition of seven new artist-members for 2019 – the largest number of new appointments in a decade.

The seven new artists, Katrina Andry, Danielle Burns, Leslie Elliottsmith, James Flynn, Sam Losavio, Hye Yeon Nam, and Mary Jane Parker, were selected by the collective from a pool of over 30 applicants. Bios and examples of each artist’s work are available here.

All of BRG’s new members are based in Louisiana, and work in a wide variety of mediums from printmaking to digital media.

According to a statement from BRG, the newly minted members work has tackled themes such as racial inequality, manipulated perception, environmental degradation, and mental health, among others.

The collective model allows artists to stay in charge of all aspects of the art-making process at BRG, from creation to exhibition and sale of members’ work. The group also works collectively to select new members.

Here’s wishing congratulations and lots of creative success to all of BRG’s new members!

