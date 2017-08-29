LSU and Brigham Young University fans are preparing for a new destination this weekend: the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, where the teams will face off Saturday for the Tigers season opener.

ESPN announced Monday night that the game would move because of devastating flooding in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey. The game is still scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

LSU said all tickets and parking passes for the Houston game bought through the LSU Ticket Office will be refunded starting Tuesday. Ticketholders can expect to see that balance adjusted in their accounts by Sept. 5. BYU officials also said they are refunding tickets sold through their offices.

LSU said they are working with Texas AdvoCare Kickoff officials to come up with a purchasing structure for Saturday’s game, and will notify fans once they’ve come to an arrangement.

