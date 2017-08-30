Tiger fans waiting for their chance to see the season opener at the Superdome will get a crack at tickets starting Wednesday.

LSU said Ticketmaster is handling all sales for Saturday’s game, which was moved due to flooding in Houston. Pre-sales started at 10 a.m. for those who received codes, and general public sales will start at 4 p.m.

You should have received a presale offer code already if you fit the following criteria:

Fans who purchased tickets from LSU Ticket Office to game originally scheduled for NRG Stadium

LSU Football Season Ticket Holders

Full-time LSU Students who meet all student ticket eligibility

Specific instructions on how to buy presale tickets will be emailed from Ticketmaster Wednesday morning, according to the LSU Ticket Office.

Original game tickets for the Houston matchup between LSU and the Brigham Young Cougars will be refunded, and are not transferrable.

More information on parking passes and general public ticket sales can be found at the LSU Ticket Office website or Ticketmaster.

