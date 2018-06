A match made in Mid City heaven.

According to The Advocate, the two restaurants, both owned by Jeff Herman, will merge into Tiger Deauxnuts and Barbecue.

Smoking Aces is closing the doors on July 7 to move down Government St. into the newly renovated Tiger Deaux Nuts. The new concept will continue to serve specialty donuts, breakfast items and classic BBQ items from Smokin Aces. The “new” concept will officially launch on July 14 and will be open during renovations. Swipe to see the new menu!