Tiger Deaux-nuts will hold a grand re-opening this Friday following a short closure for its renovations, according to a news release from the shop. At the event, Tiger Deaux-nuts will offer customers an upgraded menu, music, samples and more.

In addition to its regular flavors, the shop will have wild berry, vanilla jalapeno, strawberry cream cheese, Nutella banana, maple bacon and Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored donuts.

The National Donut Day festivities will run from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tiger Deaux-nuts is located at 5162 Government Street.

Comments