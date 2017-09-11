Jack and Janie Sharp showed the world their love for each other – and LSU Tiger football – this weekend.

The couple got married underneath an oak tree within shouting distance of Tiger Stadium, and just a few feet away from their family’s tailgate according to The Advocate.

The bride wore purple, the groom tiger-striped pants and a lavender sweater vest.

Image: Louise Holley Rumfello / Facebook

The vows were also appropriately themed for gameday.

“Thank you, Janie, for being my co-captain of Team Sharp,” Sharp said according to The Advocate. “I vow to never take score, even when I’m winning.”

Read More

Top Image: Janie Beard Kennison / Facebook

Comments