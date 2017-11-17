Tigerama taking its show on the road this year

The annual showcase of LSU’s marching band is making a few changes this year, including a decision to get back on the road.

The LSU venue for Tigerama this coming Monday, Nov. 20 is the Union Theatre on campus. It’s a tighter squeeze than the Pete Maravich Assembly Center where the annual bash has been held for several years, but it’s being touted as a “return to our roots” by Tigerama coordinator Rob Dowie.

Another throwback to former Tigeramas is the decision to take the show on the road. A second performance is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, with a VIP reception before the show featuring food from Big Easy establishments and a silent auction.

If the event draws a big enough crowd – and big enough fundraising numbers for the band program – other performances could be added next year in different parts of the state.

“When Tigerama was first started, it began as a grand tour used to recruit the most talented musicians from across the state,” said Dowie.

The band will still hold a daytime performance for K-12 students to give them a close-up look at what goes into the performances put on each year by the Golden Band from Tigerland, LSU Wind Ensemble, LSU Symphonic Winds, Golden Girls and Colorguard.

Tickets run from $10 to $65 for the Baton Rouge and New Orleans performances, with proceeds going to the band program. You can reserve yours on the Tigerama website.