Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Music

Tigerama taking its show on the road this year

Russell Jones
13 hours ago

The annual showcase of LSU’s marching band is making a few changes this year, including a decision to get back on the road.

The LSU venue for Tigerama this coming Monday, Nov. 20 is the Union Theatre on campus. It’s a tighter squeeze than the Pete Maravich Assembly Center where the annual bash has been held for several years, but it’s being touted as a “return to our roots” by Tigerama coordinator Rob Dowie.

Another throwback to former Tigeramas is the decision to take the show on the road. A second performance is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21 at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, with a VIP reception before the show featuring food from Big Easy establishments and a silent auction.

If the event draws a big enough crowd – and big enough fundraising numbers for the band program – other performances could be added next year in different parts of the state.

“When Tigerama was first started, it began as a grand tour used to recruit the most talented musicians from across the state,” said Dowie.

The band will still hold a daytime performance for K-12 students to give them a close-up look at what goes into the performances put on each year by the Golden Band from Tigerland, LSU Wind Ensemble, LSU Symphonic Winds, Golden Girls and Colorguard.

Tickets run from $10 to $65 for the Baton Rouge and New Orleans performances, with proceeds going to the band program. You can reserve yours on the Tigerama website.

Comments

You may also like

MusicNews

Fats Domino, rock n’ roll cornerstone, dead at 89

Antoine “Fats” Domino Jr., the New Orleans piano master credited with kickstarting rock n’ roll and inspiring other greats like Elvis Presley, died yesterday at his daughter’s home in Harvey, La. He was 89 years old. With his...

3 weeks ago

Not your average sushi!

Rock N Roll Sushi

november

17nov(nov 17)7:00 pm18(nov 18)7:00 pm80th Annual B&B Rodeo at LSU

18nov(nov 18)9:00 am(nov 18)9:00 am44th Annual Broadmoor High School Arts & Crafts Festival

18nov(nov 18)9:00 am(nov 18)9:00 amGetting Started With Herbs Class

18nov(nov 18)10:00 am(nov 18)10:00 amFall Kids Cooking Class with Chef Sally R58

18nov(nov 18)10:30 am(nov 18)10:30 amLSU vs Tennessee

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X