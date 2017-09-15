Dig Baton Rouge
LSU

Tigers “focused” on SEC opener

Russell Jones
12 hours ago

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron said his Tigers have “great energy” as they focus on their first SEC game of the year.

No. 12 LSU (2-0) flies out Friday ahead of its matchup against Mississippi State (2-0). The teams play Saturday with kickoff slated for 6:05 p.m. in Starkville.

Orgeron said after practice Thursday that Jack Gonsoulin will again start as field goal kicker for the Tigers, a role he started the season at before giving way to Connor Culp. LSU has struggled with field goals, going 3-for-6 between the two kickers. Orgeron said they held a kicking competition which Gonsoulin won Thursday, and so he will be the first one in that slot Saturday.

Other Tiger shake-outs include Ed Ingram starting at right guard with Saahdiq Charles rotating in, a reverse of what LSU did last week. Orgeron said Saahdiq is “very valuable,” but that Ingram has been performing better in practices.

Arden Key will be back in the lineup after missing two games to a shoulder injury. The all-American defensive end had 12 sacks in 2016 and will start against the Bulldogs.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to be shown on ESPN.

 

 

