Tigers head to SEC Tournament in No. 8 seed

18 mins ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

 

LSU is going to the Southeastern Conference Tournament with some work to do.

The Auburn offense erupted to take the rubber match, homering four times off the LSU bullpen on the way to a 14-5 rout at Plainsman Park on Saturday afternoon.

LSU finishes the regular season at 33-23 overall and 15-15 in the SEC, which leaves them still very much on the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into postseason plan.

The Bayou Bengals will head at Hoover as the No. 8 seed in the SEC Tournament, meaning they’ll play the No. 9 seed Mississippi State in a single elimination game Tuesday at 4:30. The winner will advance to play No. 1 seed Florida.

