A new year. A new Tiger in the habitat across from Death Valley.

Oh, and a new storm possibly throwing football plans up into the air.

LSU continues its pre-season prep this weekend before they take on BYU Sept. 2. The game is part of the Advocare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston, which is expecting heavy rain and flooding as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall this weekend.

Lady Antebellum’s concert for Saturday at the stadium has already been cancelled, and Coldplay’s concert Friday night could also be nixed for safety reasons.

1/3 hello everyone. we're in Houston, watching the weather, ready to play tomorrow night if we're told it's ok, but equally ready to cancel — Coldplay (@coldplay) August 25, 2017

The question Tiger fans have is whether the storm will stall, and continued flooding will impact next weekend’s game. See LSU’s statement about the storm.

WBRZ Meteorologist Josh Eachus said Friday morning forecasts for the Texas coast expected the storm to stall after it hits land, dumping more than 25 inches of rain across a larger area of the Lone Star State.

Rainfall forecast for the #BatonRouge area remains the same, 4-7" next 7 days, higher amounts west of Mississippi River | #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/xguBUih8cg — Josh Eachus (@JoshEachus) August 25, 2017

Meanwhile, the Tigers are staying focused. Defensive end Christian LaCouture has a watch party planned for the defense to keep an eye on the BYU Cougars and take notes as they face Portland State in Utah, according to the Advocate’s Ross Dellinger. LSU is also continuing to build hype ahead of Coach Ed Orgeron’s first full season as Tiger head coach, and Coach O said this week he’s glad they’re not tipping their hand by playing first like the Cougars are.

Kickoff for the Sept. 2 season opener is currently set for 8:30 p.m. The game will be carried on ESPN.

