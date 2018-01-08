Tigers part ways with first-year offensive coordinator Canada

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

The worst-kept secret in Baton Rouge is finally official: Matt Canada is out as LSU offensive coordinator.

LSU announced the two mutually agreed to part company LSU will pay him $1.7 million in buyout money, according to Ross Dellenger of The Advocate.

“I want to thank Matt for his contribution here at LSU and wish him and his family the best,” Orgeron said in a statement. “We have mutually agreed to part ways and go in a different direction offensively but are always grateful for the time and effort Matt made here at LSU.”