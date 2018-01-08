Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Sports

Tigers part ways with first-year offensive coordinator Canada

15 mins ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

The worst-kept secret in Baton Rouge is finally official: Matt Canada is out as LSU offensive coordinator.

LSU announced the two mutually agreed to part company  LSU will pay him $1.7 million in buyout money, according to Ross Dellenger of The Advocate.

“I want to thank Matt for his contribution here at LSU and wish him and his family the best,” Orgeron said in a statement. “We have mutually agreed to part ways and go in a different direction offensively but are always grateful for the time and effort Matt made here at LSU.”

Read More and Comment

You may also like

Sports

Bayou Classic to put up big numbers this year

Organizers of this year’s Bayou Classic in New Orleans hope a few scheduling tweaks will help them break attendance records for the annual matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University. The Saturday game between the...

2 months ago

Your go-to for authentic Italian…

La Contea Italiano Ristorante

january

09jan(jan 9)11:00 am(jan 9)11:00 amTipsy Margarita Tuesdays

09jan(jan 9)6:30 pm(jan 9)6:30 pmWine Pairing Dinner featuring Plumpjack Winery

09jan(jan 9)7:00 pm(jan 9)7:00 pmJay Ducote Chopped Viewing Party

09jan(jan 9)7:00 pm(jan 9)7:00 pmJay Ducote Chopped Viewing Party

09jan(jan 9)8:00 pm(jan 9)8:00 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X