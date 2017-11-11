Tigers wallop Razorbacks, rebound from Alabama defeat

No need to rearrange the trophy case over at LSU’s indoor practice facility.

The Boot will stay in its place for another 365 days.

The Tigers retained the Golden Boot Trophy on Saturday, dominating Arkansas to the tune of a 33-10 win – improving the team’s record to 7-3 on the season.

Coach Ed Orgeron said he was proud of the way the Tigers approached the game – just seven days after losing at Alabama. He said he thought the team prepared well, played well and earned the victory – their second straight in the longtime rivalry.

“I’m proud of our team – to keep The Boot trophy for a second-straight year,” Orgeron said. “Arkansas gave us a good effort. They always play over the top in this game. But we are glad to keep the trophy. We plan to keep it here for a while.”

LSU struggled for a half, then dominated for a half in the win.

The first half was ugly. LSU’s defense continually gave the offense great field position, but untimely penalties and poor timing between Danny Etling and receivers caused LSU to stall out before the end zone.

LSU scored late in the first half on a bomb from Etling to DJ Chark – the Tigers’ only points of the first half.

After being bottled up for most of the half, Arkansas added a touchdown of their own with 16 seconds before halftime – a short run from Devwah Whaley – the last play of a 86-yard drive.

That score tied the game at 7.

In the second half, there was no drama.

LSU’s offense got rolling and the Tigers never looked back, putting up four touchdowns in the final two quarters to overwhelm Arkansas’ sputtering attack.

The first score came on the first drive of the half – a six-yard run from Derrius Guice to go up 13-7 after a missed extra point. Guice was huge in the win, rushing 21 times for 147 yards with three touchdowns.

Arkansas added a field goal midway through the third to cut LSU’s lead to 13-10, but the Tigers never looked back after that, adding three-straight touchdowns to easily pace the Razorbacks.

The first touchdown came with 4:29 to go in the third quarter – a long run from Guice.

The second came on another connection from Etling to Chark – a 68-yard strike which put LSU up 26-10.

After Arkansas attempted an unsuccessful quarterback sneak deep in their own territory, LSU added its last score – a one-yard touchdown run from Guice to send the game to its final margin.

LSU gained 425 yards in the win and in the second half, the team played arguably its best offensive football of the season.

After years of being unbalanced and lopsided toward the run, LSU found success in both the run and pass against the Razorbacks, passing for 217 yards, while rushing for 208.

Etling had an efficient day under center, completing 11-of-16 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. His 11 completions came to six different receivers, though most of the damage was done by Chark, who had 4 catches for 130 yards and two scores.

Earlier this week, Orgeron said he would possibly play freshman Myles Brennan in the game, but Etling never offered that chance, playing every snap from start-to-finish.

“I’m proud of Danny,” Orgeron said after the game. “He battled.”

With the win, LSU kept pace in its quest to play a major bowl.

The Tigers will continue that quest next Saturday with a night game at Tennessee.

Image: LSU Sports Information