Ready to start planning for Jazz Fest 2017? Now’s your chance!

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival released daily schedules for the event today. See the full schedules here.

In addition to music and food, the festival will host one of the largest celebrations of Cuban culture since the 1950s, according to the Jazz Fest website.

Jazz Fest runs from April 28 until May 7. Tickets are currently on sale.

