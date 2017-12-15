Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Tin Roof celebrates 7 brew-tiful years

Russell Jones
5 hours ago

Tin Roof Brewing Company will celebrate seven years of delivering local handcrafted brews with a special anniversary party Friday night.

The brewery will showcase their seasonal Parade Ground Coffee Porter’s new recipe, as well as a partnership with Garden District Coffee.  They’ll also release a 7th Anniversary Imperial Stout with several variations and a barrel-aged Smiling Ivan Russian Imperial Stout.

Food for the shindig will come from Barbosa’s Barbeque and Catering.

The party starts at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 at the brewery on Wyoming Street.

