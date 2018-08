As LSU and Southeastern face off for the first time in 69 years, Tin Roof and Gnarly Barley are teaming up to create a one-of-a-kind brew. The Louisiana breweries are serving up the “Liger” pale ale for the occasion. The specialty beer will be available on draft and in cans, read more about the event and RSVP now.

The Liger will be released Friday, September 7 and LSU takes on SLU at Tiger Stadium on September 8.