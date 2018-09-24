Tin Roof wins gold at Great American Beer Festival

You might want to pick up a 6-pack of Voodoo to celebrate.
Tin Roof Brewing Company’s Voodoo American Pale Ale won a gold medal at this year’s Great American Beer Festival this past weekend. Voodoo won for the Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale category, beating out 131 other entries. According to The Advocate, this is the first gold medal for a Louisiana brewery.
We are proud to have Tin Roof Brewing Co. sponsor our 2018 Burger & Beer Week! Check out eatbr.com for more details on participants and which brews you can enjoy from Tin Roof all week long from October 22-27.