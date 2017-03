BBQ restaurant TJ Ribs is opening another spot in the Bayou State.

The chain just signed a lease for its Prairieville location, which is set to open by May 22, according to The Advocate. The same menu as other TJ Ribs locations will be available.

The spot will be located at 37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd., the former Sliders Sports Grill location.

